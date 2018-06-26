Oculus Go now available in Canada, Europe and UK

Oculus’ standalone VR headset, the Oculus Go, is now available for purchase online or in store across Canada and a range of European territories.

The Oculus Go was previously only available in the United States, after an initial soft launch on May 1 this year. The wider release brings it to another 10 nations, across a total of over 300 stores worldwide.

The standalone VR headset offers a simplified alternative to the more advanced Oculus Rift headset, as a similarly-untethered headset for dedicated virtual reality experiences – whether that’s movies, shows, 360-degree tours, or interactive games.

It doesn’t have the room-scale sensors or processing might of the Rift, but is intended as a more price-accessible alternative for the average household, much in the vein of the Lenovo Mirage Solo.

Oculus Go Comes to Canada, Europe, and the UK: Headsets Now Available in Stores // https://t.co/7FqveHpyks pic.twitter.com/Vj8k4LX68sJune 26, 2018

So, where do I get it?

The Oculus Go price has been set at £200/£250 in the UK for 32GB and 64GB storage variants, or €219/€269 in nations across Europe.

You’ll find a handy list of the participating retailers for each territory below: