Nvidia Jetson Xavier and Isaac aims to launch a new era of autonomous machines

Nvidia has been a big proponents of GPU computing to power AI and driverless cars, but only now is Nvidia introducing a robotics platform unto its own.

Jensen Huang, President and CEO of Nvidia, enthusiastically introduced Jetson Xavier as the single biggest robotics project Nvidia has worked on for years. Introduced as the brand’s first ever computer designed specifically for robotics, it combines a Volta Tensor Core GPU, an eight-core ARM64 CPU, dual NVDLA deep learning accelerators, an image processor, a vision processor and a video processor.

Nvidia claims that Jetson Xavier is equipped with more than nine-billion transistors designed to over 30 trillion operations per second. Huang said Nvidia’s new robotics computer is more powerful than Nvidia Titan Xp and a $10,000 workstation, all while only needing 30 watts to operate.

And with a price of only $1,299 (about £970, AU$1,700) as part of a Jetson Xavier Devkit, it could help power the next generation of robotics well beyond autonomous cars. Early access for the Jetson Xavier Devkit will begin in August.

Beyond a single piece of hardware, Nvidia also announced a new Isaac platform to power the next generation of autonomous machines. Nvidia Isaac includes new hardware, software and a virtual-world robot simulator to introduce artificial intelligence capabilities to robots for manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, construction and many other industries.