Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 rumored specs spilled, alongside 3070 Ti with faster GDDR6X memory

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 specs have been spilled in a fresh rumor which also alleges that there will be an RTX 3070 Ti, with the purported details of that Ampere graphics card being provided as well.

This comes from kopite7kimi on Twitter, a common source of hardware leaks, but as always should be treated with a great deal of caution and condiments.

SKU0 GA104-400 PG141/142 GDDR6X/6 8GB 3072=3070TiSKU10 GA104-300 GDDR6 2944=3070 https://t.co/p3mfchajfRJuly 7, 2020

As you can see, the rumor claims that these graphics cards will be built on the GA104-400 in the case of the RTX 3070 Ti, and a cut-down GA104-300 for the vanilla RTX 3070.

The GeForce RTX 3070 will (at least according to this leak) have 2,944 CUDA cores (the same as the existing RTX 2080), along with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory.

The 3070 Ti version will up the ante to 3,072 CUDA cores (a figure we’ve seen floated in previous speculation earlier this year), and the same amount of video RAM, except this will apparently be GDDR6X memory for a performance boost on that front (again, keep a pinch of salt handy).

The latter GPU would likely be released as a refresh later down the line – and for that matter, may not even be a Ti spin, but rather a Super variant, as kopite7kimi acknowledges (and that would remain in line with what happened in the RTX 2000 range).

At any rate, you get the idea: whatever the card is called, it’ll be a juiced-up version of the RTX 3070. Talking of names, we don’t even know for sure that Nvidia will use the RTX 3000 naming scheme which is widely expected, although going by a recently leaked image of a purported Asus RTX 3080 Ti GPU, this will be the case.

As we’ve seen before, other rumors indicate that Nvidia will offer three different flavors of its top-end GA102 GPU offerings, which could be the new Titan, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 (in theory, anyway).

Price pitch

Besides the specs, a lot will depend on exactly where Nvidia pitches pricing with its next-gen Ampere graphics cards, but that’s obviously a complete unknown at the moment.

On the positive side for consumers, there’s a chance that Nvidia will be going head-to-head with AMD’s next-gen Big Navi products, so may feel the need to price RTX 3000 graphics cards more competitively. Chatter from the GPU grapevine in the past has also suggested that the pricing on top-end Ampere models could be at least somewhat more affordable.

On the other hand, the case against possible price-cuts includes Nvidia’s dominance in the GPU market, the historical pricing on freshly released products – Turing was particularly eye-watering – and the fact that Ampere is shaping up to be something truly special performance-wise by all accounts. As ever, we’ll just have to wait and see, while keeping our fingers firmly crossed for more competitive price tags.

