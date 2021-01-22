Newegg PS5 restock also includes more RTX 3080 and Ryzen 5 5600 units

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Newegg has PS5 restock, as well as Asus and MSI versions of the RTX 3080 and 3080 video cards and AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors, though you'll have to enter into the retailer's brand-new lottery system.

What does that mean? Simply go into checkout and buy any of the items (here's a list on Newegg) as normal, and you'll be entered into a lottery to get those items. At the end (in several hours), winners will be notified via email or Newegg's app and you'll have two hours to complete your purchase – or the items will go to the next in line.

It's an imperfect system, and we realize folks will likely be disappointed, but it's one way Newegg is hoping to combat the rampant bots scooping up PS5 stock before any actual humans can buy them.

Lottery chance to buy a PS5/RTX/Ryzen processor on Newegg Shuffle (selection window closes at 2 PM PT. Drawing at 3 PM PT) https://t.co/8FFb7NOgAl pic.twitter.com/JlwZkdZ8d1January 22, 2021

As the Wario64 tweet notes, there are other high-demand items that have been nearly impossible to buy lately, from the Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3070, MSI RTX 3070, and Asus ROG STRIX RTX 3080 video cards to the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processors. All have been difficult to buy since their releases over previous months.

If you didn't make it through today at Newegg, check Best Buy tomorrow morning, as it got back in stock earlier today and could be back in the coming days.