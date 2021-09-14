New iPad mini (2021) release date, price, specs and news

The new iPad mini (2021) has been announced today (September 14) at Apple's iPhone 13 launch event.

What's new with the new mini? Quite a lot actually. There's a Liquid Retina 8.3-inch display offering up to 500 nits of brightness, Touch ID in the lock button, an A13 Bionic chipset, a 40% CPU and 80% GPU upgrade, and a USB-C port. And, of course, there's 5G connectivity, making the iPad mini feel more like a tiny iPad Air.

The rear camera has been upgraded to 12MP and f/1.8, and it can record video in 4K, while the front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 122-degree field of view, and gets the Center Stage feature found on the iPad Pro and the new iPad (2021).

Tune into our September 14 launch live blog to read all the action as it unfolds, or check back later for a full round-up of the announcements.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's next tiny iPad

Apple's next tiny iPad When is it out? Announced September 14, out next week

How much will it cost? Starts at $499

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad mini 6 was revealed during the iPhone 13 reveal event on September 14, and it'll be on sale around the world on September 24.

We only know the pricing in the US for now, which starts at $499. We've yet to learn any details about how much larger storage variants will cost, but we'll update this article when we do.

Design and display

The iPad mini is the smallest iPad in the company's range, but it does have a larger screen than previous iterations in this series. The screen is 8.3 inches, and it's a Liquid Retina display that offers 500 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Apple)

It comes in Purple, Pink, and Space Gray finishes, along with a cream-like color that Apple is calling Starlight.

There's a Touch ID fingerprint sensor inside the top button of the device, a feature we first saw Apple use on the iPad Air 4.

The tablet uses a USB-C port, not Lightning like older iPad Minis, which shows that Apple is finally emerging from the Stone Age (as USB-C is the industry standard). This should ensure faster powering and data transfers.

Specs and performance

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad mini 2021 uses the A15 Bionic chipset, which is also in the iPhone 13 series. According to Apple, this will include a 40% faster CPU and an 80% faster GPU than previous iterations of the device.

The tablet will connect to 5G networks as well as 4G if you buy the cellular model, while if you opt for the Wi-Fi only model you'll only be able to connect to the internet over Wi-Fi.

There are stereo speakers on the tablet, which should be useful for people who play music or watch videos without headphones.

We've yet to find out how big the battery is, but Apple says the new iPad mini (2021) will offer "all-day battery life" which is laughably vague. It's unlikely that we'll know much about what the battery can do until we try out the new tablet.

The new iPad mini will come running Apple's iPadOS 15 software, which is Apple's iPad-centric spin on iOS 15.

Apple has confirmed that the Apple Pencil 2 will work with this tablet – the iPad Air and Pro are also compatible with this stylus, which clips to the top of the tablet for wireless charging.

Camera

The new iPad mini has a 12MP rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture, True Tone flash and smart HDR features. According to Apple this shoots 4K video if, for whatever reason, you want to shoot this high-res video using a tablet.

The big camera upgrades come on the front, where there's a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 122-degree field of view. The new mini also gets the Center Stage feature from iPad Pro 2021, with the camera tracking you to keep you in the frame when you're on a video call.