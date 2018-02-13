Moto G6 trio with 18:9 displays and Android Oreo spotted online

We could be about to get a new trio of budget smartphones, as specs reportedly for the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play have leaked online.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a new line of G series handsets, with potential snaps of the the Moto G6 Plus surfacing back in January, but now we've got more information thanks to benchmark results that appeared on HTML5test (although it appears they've since been removed).

The results specifically name the three handsets, while also revealing that they run Android 8 (the latest version of Google's software) and boast a 2160 x 1080 screen resolution.

Getting taller

That full HD resolution is interesting, as it would mean all three handsets will feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays - the taller screens we've seen becoming the norm for handsets over the past year.

The taller display hint here matches the leaked images and marketing renders that have already appeared online, which would see the Moto G6 rival the low-cost Honor 9 Lite in terms of screen aspect ratio.

There's currently no word on a Moto G6 release date, but with MWC 2018 at the end of February there's a good chance that Lenovo (the parent brand for Motorola handsets) could launch the trio of budget phones at the show.

We'll be reporting live from Barcelona to bring you all the latest from the huge phone show, including any new launches under the Motorola name.

Via Mobielkopen