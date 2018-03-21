Moto E5 Plus caught on camera with a trendy 18:9 screen

It’s been almost a year since the Moto E4 Plus landed, so we may well get a Moto E5 Plus soon, especially as images of the phone are starting to leak, most recently in the form of a pair of photos showing the front and back.

The images, shared on Weibo and spotted by Droidholic, show a narrow, likely 18:9 display, which is roughly the aspect ratio of many recent phones, especially high-end ones.

But this is no high-end handset. The bezels aren’t tiny and while there’s a glossy (likely metal) finish, its predecessor launched for just $179.99/£159 (around AU$240), so the Moto E5 Plus is likely to have a similarly low price.

These could be the first real photos of the Moto E5 Plus. Credit: Weibo

A slightly new look

Other details you can make out in the images include a single-lens rear camera with a laser autofocus, a fingerprint scanner on the back and on-screen navigation keys. That’s a change from the Moto E4 Plus, which placed its fingerprint scanner on the front and had larger bezels as a result.

Of course, we can’t be sure of the accuracy of these images, but they line up with an earlier press render shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass, which also shows off other details such as a 3.5mm headphone port on the top edge and power and volume keys on the right.

So far we don’t know any of the phone’s specs, but the Moto E4 Plus stood out mostly thanks to its massive 5,000mAh battery, so we’d expect a similarly huge juice pack here.