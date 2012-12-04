Toshiba unveils Jelly Bean-powered Excite 10 SE tablet

Toshiba is back with a sequel to its earlier 10.1-inch Excite tablet, and this time it's bringing the specs, pricing and operating system to compete with its rivals.

Toshiba's Digital Products Division on Tuesday announced availability of the Excite 10 SE, a new 10.1-inch member of the company's Excite tablet lineup, this time powered by Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Available at select retailers or direct from the ToshibaDirect.com website beginning Thursday, Dec. 6, the Excite 10 SE is a mere 0.4 inches thick and weighs only 22.6 ounces.

Best of all, the Excite 10 SE starts at a competitive $349.99 for 16GB of storage, but users can add their own additional storage using the built-in micro-SD slot.

Excited about specs

Encased with a textured Fusion Lattice finish, the Excite 10 SE features an AutoBrite HD touchscreen display powered by a NVIDIA Tegra 3 Super-4-PLUS-1 quad-core processor for "outstanding performance" with games, HD movies and more.

Capping off the impressive specs are a pair of SRS Premium Voice Pro stereo speakers, front and rear HD cameras, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0 and micro-USB for both charging and expansion.

According to Toshiba, the Excite 10 SE is intended to be a full featured tablet offering "a pure Android, Jelly Bean experience" that falls into an attractive price point.

For now, Toshiba's Excite 10 SE appears to be US-only, and the company isn't saying exactly which "select retailers" the tablet will be available from starting Thursday.