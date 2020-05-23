Memorial day laptop sales: these deals can save you up to $1,300 this weekend

Great laptop deals are landing this weekend, thanks to the ongoing memorial day sales from the likes of Best Buy, HP, Dell, Microsoft and Lenovo.

Right now, for example, you can pick up a powerful Ryzen 5 equipped HP 15 for just $499 (was $599) at Best Buy. This premium laptop manages to pack in a massive 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - meaning it's a great option for those of you looking for a powerful, but cheap working from home machine. If you need something a little cheaper you can also spring for this HP 17z for just $379.99 (was $539), featuring a $160 discount thanks to the official HP store memorial day sale.

We've also got some fantastic offers from Dell this weekend, such as this Inspiron 17 3000 for $649.99 (was $719) and XPS 13 for $849.99 (was $899). With brand new 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processors, 8GBs of RAM and solid state drives, both these versatile laptops are equally at home with both casual use and serious productivity tasks.

If that wasn't all we've also included some laptop deals from the likes of Microsoft and Lenovo - featuring some fantastic bundle options and savings of up to $1,300 (yes really). Just scroll down to see what we think are the very best memorial day laptop deals this weekend.



Check out all the best upcoming Memorial Day sales 2020

This weekend's best laptop deal

HP 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop | $599 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 this weekend on an extremely well specced out HP laptop at Best Buy. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a colossal 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this HP is a multi-tasking powerhouse of a machine and suitable for a wide range of work and home tasks.

View Deal

Other fantastic laptop deals this weekend

HP Laptop 17z: $539.99 $379.99 at HP

This HP laptop 17z has a $160 discount right now thanks to the HP memorial day sale. It's a good option if you need a cheap streaming laptop with its 17-inch screen, 9 hours of battery, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 laptop | $719.99 $649.99 at Dell

Dell is always at the forefront in regards to value and this 17-inch Inspiron is no exception. With a $70 discount, you'll be getting your hands on a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a huge 512GB SSD - superb specs for the money.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop | $899.99 $849.99 at Dell

Looking for something a little more premium? There's a $50 saving on this Dell XPS 13 this weekend at Dell. It's packed with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM - speedy specs to go with it's attractive, sleek chassis.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 essentials bundle | $668.97 $539.97 at Microsoft

You can save $129 right now when you grab a Surface Go 2 at Microsoft plus a bundled Type Cover and Microsoft 365 subscription. This is a good option if you'd like a small form factor laptop, but with the flexibility to use it as a tablet when you need it.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type cover | $909.98 $699.99 at Microsoft

If you'd prefer something a little bit bigger and more powerful, then there's a great $209 saving to be had on the Surface Pro 7 with bundled type cover at Microsoft. You're upping the specs here to a 12.3-inch display, 128GB SSD, and Intel Core i3 processor - perfect for more serious productivity tasks.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Laptop: $2,079 $849 at Lenovo

Use code CLEARMORE to get an even bigger discount on a Lenovo ThinkPad this weekend - bringing the total saving to a massive $1,310. This premium laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD - super speedy specs for the money.

View Deal

HP Store - Save up to 55% on a range of laptop deals

Save up to 55% on a range of laptop deals Dell - Laptop deals for as little as $399 and financing options

Laptop deals for as little as $399 and financing options Microsoft - A wide range of Surface laptop deals and bundles available now

A wide range of Surface laptop deals and bundles available now Lenovo - Massive laptop clearance deals now available

Massive laptop clearance deals now available Want the best deals this year? check out Amazon Prime Day 2020

We hope you've found a fantastic laptop deal today but if not check out our main laptop deals page, where there are over 15 cheap laptops on offer right now. If you're looking for an Apple laptop, then we recommend our best cheap MacBook sale prices article, where you can compare all the best deals.