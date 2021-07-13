Massive Cyberpunk 2077 patch spotted on Epic Games Store

A gigantic patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted on the Epic Games Store. Weighing in at an eye-watering 38GB, the patch could be related to the upcoming version 1.3 update of the game, which has the potential to bring a litany of bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Reported by Wccftech, the patch was discovered using a datamining tool by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, who stated: “There's a new update in the works that will hopefully fix some bugs and issues with the game. The update size is 38.2GB and it will likely release within 2-3 weeks. This update has also been uploaded to GOG and Steam for QA testing. This update is big but I doubt it will add anything new to the game.”

PricklyAssassin also claimed that those who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on the Epic Games Store will be forced to update to the latest version when the patch drops, even if they want to play the game in offline mode. Finally, placeholders for add-ons and DLC are being removed, meaning that developer CD Projekt Red may want to prevent dataminers from discovering future content before release.

Chippin' in

You might think 38GB is a little excessive, but this isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has received such a hefty patch. The recent version 1.23 update was 30GB in size, and largely comprised bug fixes, including a significant reduction in events that could cause crashes.

This will likely be the case for the upcoming patch discovered on the Epic Games Store. It’s a big patch, for sure, but it seems like CD Projekt Red is looking to keep the momentum going by implementing sizable patches that improve the game’s performance since its subpar launch in December 2020.

It’s a strategy that seems to be working for Cyberpunk 2077 so far. The game is in a more playable state now across all platforms, and it has since been reinstated on the PlayStation Store, allowing users to once again buy the PS4 version of the game in a digital format.

Whether the upcoming patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will be the more substantial 1.3 update, or another incremental one like version 1.23, remains to be seen. But ultimately, more bug fixes and gameplay improvements can’t hurt. So long as you have the storage space for these ballooning file sizes, that is.