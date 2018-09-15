Man City vs Fulham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Manchester City vs Fulham - where and when Man City vs Fulham takes place on Saturday, September 15 at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

The champions of England are back this weekend, and you can find your live stream options for Man City vs Fulham in this guide. Don't forget, every 3pm kick-off is being shown somewhere in the world via a live stream.

When City crashed six past Huddersfield and moved to the top of the embryonic Premier League table in August, some wondered if Guardiola's side would be there to stay for the rest of the season. But a draw at newly-promoted Wolves and a narrow 2-1 over Newcastle suggests it might not be plain sailing for the Sky Blues. Nevertheless, you'd expect the South American strike pairing of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, not to mention the embarrassment of riches behind them, to have too much for Fulham's backline in this one.

But the Whites spent big this summer to ensure they'd be no pushovers on their return to the Premier League and Slavisa Jokanovic's side have showed promising signs to far this season. Among them is the form of Aleksander Mitrovic who has now scored in each of his last four games for club and country.

Are we about to see a man City masterclass or a shock away win for Fulham? You can find out by following the instructions below to live stream Man City vs Fulham, and we've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're out of a country that's usually showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial back in to your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Man City vs Fulham live in the UK

Hard to believe, isn't it, that outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world? For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches. But the UK doesn't have the rights to show you any 3pm kick-offs.

How to watch Manchester City take on Fulham: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT for this one, so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). If you have a cable subscription and find yourself outside the US, then grabbing a VPN will let you relocate your IP address to the US and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch City vs Fulham: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Manchester City vs Fulham in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Man City vs Fulham: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Manchester City vs Fulham. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off for this one is at midnight AET down under.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Manchester City vs Fulham live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Fulham in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This battle at the Etihad kicks off at 7.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service if you have Star Sports but are outside of India for the big game.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!