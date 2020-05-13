MacBook deal: the 13-inch MacBook Pro gets a $300 price cut

Thanks to the recent release of the 2020 MacBook Pro, you can now find fantastic deals on older models. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,199.99. That's a $300 discount and a fantastic price for the 256GB laptop.



The 2019 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs an 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The MacBook Pro includes a Touch Bar which adds a row of multitouch controls to the top of the keyboard and includes a Touch ID sensor so you can conveniently unlock your laptop and use Apple Pay with a swipe of your finger. The ultra-thin laptop weighs just 2.75 pounds and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a 2019 MacBook Pro and the lowest price we've found for this specific model. We don't know how long B&H Photo will have the MacBook on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

MacBook deal:

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch, 256GB (2019): $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

A fantastic price for a powerful laptop, the 256GB MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,199 at B&H Photo. The MacBook features a 13.3-inch Retina display, a 1.4GHz 8th Generation i5 Intel Quad-Core processor, and 8GB of RAM.

Learn more about the Apple laptop with our MacBook Pro review.