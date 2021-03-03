M1 MacBook Pro deals return to lowest prices yet at Amazon

We'd come to rely on these M1 MacBook deals a little too much we realize. That $1,199 sales price on the entry level model was perhaps taken for granted at the start of the year, having held steady for most of February. When it was replaced with a return to the $1,299.99 MSRP, then, many thought they had missed out on their chance to grab a cheap M1 MacBook Pro.

However, Amazon has just returned the luxury laptop to its lowest price yet, dropping that $100 from the final cost once again to give us that $1,199 discounted rate back. That's a great price for the 256GB model, offering the incredible power of the M1 chip with plenty of RAM and storage for working from home or mid-level media editing.

However, if you want to push your new laptop even further, Amazon's popular $1,399 sales price on the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro is still sticking around as well. That's offering the same $100 discount over the original $1,499 MSRP, making for an excellent upgrade in today's M1 MacBook deals.

Today's best M1 MacBook Pro deals

M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the latest M1 MacBook Pro in this return to a record low price. While we'd come to take this price tag for granted over the course of February, we saw it rise back up to its MSRP in the last couple of weeks. If you missed out on those discounts earlier in the year, then, we wouldn't wait too long to grab it now.

M1 MacBook Pro (512GB): $1,499 $1,399 at Amazon

This 512GB M1 MacBook deal has been a little more reliable over the last few weeks. You'll still find it available for its record low $1,399 price tag right now and that's an excellent offer if you're looking for a little more storage under the hood.

More M1 MacBook deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the M1 MacBook Air offers a slightly lower barrier to entry. However, with very few MacBook deals hitting this model this week, it makes sense to pick up the extra power in the Pro model if you can push that budget up by $200.

We're rounding up all the latest MacBook Pro deals and cheap MacBook Air sales right here on TechRadar.