The Lomo’Instant Square is a new take on the instant camera

Lomography, the photography company known for its retro products like the Lomo’Instant and Lomo’Instant Automat , has announced the launch of the world’s first fully analogue multi-format instant camera.

After a successful Kickstarter project , the Lomo’Instant Square has finally seen the light of day. The new instant camera allows users to swap between using Fujifilm Instax Square film and Instax Mini film, with the latter usable via a detachable back accessory that comes bundled with the shooter.

Like the other Lomography cameras, the Lomo’Instant Square comes in different colors – this time there’s Matte Black, Glittering White and Red Leather. The new camera also keeps with the brand’s retro look – pop-out bellows allow the Lomo’Instant Square to fold into a compact form factor and give it that quintessential ‘olde worlde’ vibe.

Getting creative

The new camera features a 95mm glass lens (that’s a 45mm equivalent) that promises to produce sharp images. Lomography is also touting “an advanced automatic mode” and a “smart zone-focusing system” that make the camera more user friendly.

The camera’s designers have also retained a lot of the features found in its other instant cameras – there’s a bulb mode on offer when using manual shutter controls, unlimited multiple exposures, a self-timer and infrared remote control.

Prospective buyers also have the option of grabbing the new shooter in a Combo Package, which includes a glass lens for portraits and a Splitzer that adds kaleidoscopic effects when combining multiple exposures.

Pricing and availability

The Lomo’Instant Square is now up for pre-order on Lomography’s website and the camera is priced at $199 (about £142/AU$250). For anyone eyeing the Combo Package, that will set you back $239 (about £170/AU$300).

The camera will begin shipping out on January 24.