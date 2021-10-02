Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Pep Guardiola will be looking for an instant response following their midweek Champions League defeat, as they head to a rocking Anfield for this crucial clash in the title race. Read on to find out how to watch Liverpool vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

While far from a poor performance, their 2-0 defeat on Tuesday at the hands of Lionel Messi and co will likely have dented the Cityzens confidence. And now their unforgiving fixture calendar has thrown up another tough fixture for City in quick succession.

That midweek setback came after City's best result so far this season with their 1-0 win away at Chelsea last weekend, and the defending Premier League champs come into this game looking to make it two successive wins away to Liverpool following last seasons win at Anfield.

Liverpool's recent results have been equally mixed, with the disappointment of dropping points to Premier League newcomers Brentford last weekend in their entertaining 3-3 draw, tempered by their 5-1 demolition of Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Anfield at 4.30pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 4pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to Liverpool vs Man City via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. Alternatively, NBC's streaming service Peacock TV will also give you access to this game, with subscriptions starting at $4.99. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Liverpool vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Liverpool vs Man City, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Man City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Liverpool vs Man City: live stream Premier League action online in India