New Snapdragon 875 launch live blog: what will be powering your 2021 phone?

The next Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset is set to be unveiled today, and it's expected to be the platform that you'll find powering your next-gen flagship phone if you're planning to buy a premium handset in 2021.

This is likely to be the follow up to the Snapdragon 865 that we've seen powering the vast majority of top-end Android phones over the course of 2020.

The 865 can be found in variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the OnePlus 8 series and a huge variety of handsets from manufacturers such as Xiaomi, LG, Sony and more - which means the new Snapdragon 875 could well find its way into some of the biggest handsets of 2021.

Here we'll be talking you through Qualcomm's big announcement as it happens, including what phones we expect the new chipset to feature in the new technology it may be set to bring to your next handset.

The first keynote of the two-day Snapdragon Summit 2020 starts at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. If you're in Australia, it's set to start at 1AM AEST on December 2.