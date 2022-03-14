New iPhone SE (2022) review live: camera samples, battery life, design discussed and more

Refresh

Although it's not really a useful comparison for most, I've pitted the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera, which has a three-sensor array for ultra-wide, normal and optical zoom photography (all 12MP) against the iPhone SE 2022, which has a single 12 MP sensor - but both are using the same chip to process photos: The iPhone SE does a pretty decent job of showing clear images and capturing the color of the sky. (Image credit: TechRadar) However, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is stronger, with more definition on the buildings and a more vivid sky (Image credit: TechRadar) The iPhone SE struggles with digital zoom clarity, as you might expect. (Image credit: TechRadar) Using an optical and digital zoom combo, things are much more clear and sharp on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: TechRadar)

That little bout of iPhone photography, which took around 25-30 mins, ate 10% of the battery. Since the last update, we're down to 45%.

OK, I promise this is the last one as it’s become a little self-indulgent. This is some leafy-things at the bottom of a trough - I used the max digital zoom and you can see it’s not quite as impressive as on other cameras - but then again, they cost a lot more than $429. (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar)

Annoyingly I can’t remember if this filter was ’Vivid Warm’ or ‘Dramatic Warm’. It’s a pretty dramatic photo, so I assume the latter. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Best photo I took from my lunchtime walk, using the Vivid filter. Probably could sell this for hundreds. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Rate this picture of my Meal Deal over on Twitter. (Image credit: TechRadar)

This scene is with the sun shining directly on the sensor - the iPhone SE 2022 does a good job of trying to minimize it while keeping the cloud definition intact. (Image credit: TechRadar)

OK, this is more ‘look what smartphones can do’ rather than this camera - a Noir filter with the exposure turned down. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Sharp lines and high-contrast light levels are all captured easily - as you’d expect from a 12MP sensor with this much computational capability, really. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Biiiig metal thing. Good cloud definition in the background. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone SE 2022 has a pretty strong 7MP sensor on the front, and combined with the power of the A15 chip, it can take some decent selfies, even if the subject matter is just terrible. This is the phone in Portrait Mode first and then ‘standard’ selfie after: (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar)

One of the cool things that the iPhone SE 2022 takes from the higher-power iPhone series is the ability to use the Photographic Styles feature, which is like a filter but actually alters the image from the sensor itself, allowing users to create a warmer, cooler or higher-contrast filter and use it regularly. Normal photo, with no Photographic Style (Image credit: TechRadar ) Rich contrast (Image credit: TechRadar ) Warm Style (Image credit: TechRadar ) Cool Style (Image credit: TechRadar )

OK, you got me, I didn’t take the stairs. But this is proof I’m using the phone. (Image credit: TechRadar)

What’s that? Can I do art? Can I do satire? Yes I can, and I can do it in the side kitchen while I eat an apple. (Image credit: TechRadar)

OK, you’ll all be incredibly excited to hear that I’ve just been on my lunch and have been using the trip to the local supermarket to do some snappy snapping photography to show how using the iPhone SE 2022 in the real world works. Here’s the first picture - if this was a normal review I would have spent more time finessing the conditions to get a more useful set of photos, but this is raw, not-very-good-at-photography Gareth here for you. A close up of a plant on the way to the stairs to get out the building in artificial lighting. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Battery life down to 66%, last charged to 68% an hour ago. Has been sat in my pocket for that entire time during meetings, though.

(Image credit: TechRadar) Battery charging speed OK, this isn't going to surprise many of you, but I compared the iPhone SE 2022 with the iPhone SE from two years ago - same shape, different chipsets, likely different battery size. As you can see, using the same 2.1A charger, I got the same uptick on both - a fast initial boost of power and then a slower charge to the full 100%. Both of the phones will get to around 55-60% charge in 45 minutes, but it doesn't appear that you'll get a huge amount of power for 10 minutes' charge, like you do with some current phones.

A little sojourn from the iPhone SE 2022, perhaps, but I've been sent the two new green iPhones (the 13 in the darker, almost 'wet' green, and the iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine green) and they look fairly smart. Lance has gone in a bit more depth with them - check that out here to get a sense of how these new colors look. Not necessarily relevant to the live blog, but here’s (from left to right): the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 green still feels a bit much - but the Alpine 13 Pro is the best of the mix. pic.twitter.com/t8Esbd8mq2March 14, 2022 See more

(Image credit: TechRadar) Design There's something quite... divisive about the iPhone SE 2022. My feeling is that any phone that doesn't update in design in two years is falling rapidly behind the curve, and that's the lingering feeling here. However, there are many people that still aren't in love with the idea of having an iPhone with an all-screen display, that they don't like the notch, that they miss the fingerprint scanner. To many, those that aren't willing to explore the rich and varied world that Android devices have to offer, they don't want to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on a new iPhone - they just want familiarity that works. That's clearly what Apple is offering here, a throwback design in a familiar shape - but I feel like there could have been some design tweaks to make it better. It's not enough to just call it a 'familiar' design and be done with it - making it a little thicker wouldn't have been the end of the world and the battery life could have increased as a result. (Image credit: Future) Or maybe we could have seen the industrial design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series - that might have given people a reason to upgrade. Of course, if it sells well, then Apple won't really care if the design is too dated - but I think people are going to be interested in the size of this phone, rather than the shape - and that means it's a missed opportunity. It is very thin and lightweight in the hand - perhaps almost too light, one might say, given the comforting weight that more glass and battery can offer. But the screen - which I'll dissect at more length in a moment - is easily reachable with a thumb across the whole display, and I think that's worth celebrating.

(Image credit: TechRadar) Battery life So let's begin with the battery - the new iPhone SE doesn't, outwardly, have any changed characteristics. It's the same shell as before. However, there's a lot of hope that things are improved inside, as it appears that things have been redesigned to allow for more battery space, which is a must as this phone comes with 5G. As we saw with the iPhone 12, this can be a real problem for battery life - Apple solved this in the iPhone 13, but the battery space needed to increase for the new iPhone SE, otherwise any 5G usage would have sucked down too much power. Lance managed to get around 12 hours' usage on the iPhone SE in his review, and I largely agree with that finding - and it's a shame. The iPhone 13 series has really given us an iPhone that can last longer than 24 hours (especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max). I've been experimenting with charging the iPhone SE (2022) at different times - for instance, I left it overnight on 52% charge, and 8 hours later it was down to just 47%. That's good, efficient power sipping on Wi-Fi. Then I left for work, using it to stream audio, take a couple of pictures, download a video on 5G, (attempt) to watch said video if the ads hadn't got in the way, and do some small spreadsheet viewing. Four hours later, it had dropped around 35% of battery life through realtively hard usage - this, to me, is about right. Over the course of my time with the phone, I definitely felt like I'd returned to 'old iPhone' battery, where it's a bit slippy and makes you wonder where the charger is - it makes me feel like the iPhone 13 mini is a better buy (or even the larger models) if you care about longevity.