Windows 11 2022 update live blog: everything you need to know

The first major update for Windows 11 is now available for your PC, with Microsoft announcing today (September 20) that it should show up in Windows Update very soon.

Windows 11 2022 update, or 22H2 as it's called in other circles, brings refinements to the taskbar but also new features across the operating system, such as tabs to File Explorer, a controller bar for your games, and Live Captions that can be used all over Windows, instead of being limited to a few applications.

However, with the update having just been announced as available to anyone running Windows 11, you may already be downloading it without knowing how it will benefit your PC, laptop, or another device like a Surface.

With this in mind, we'll be live for the next few hours to keep track of the latest update to Windows 11, and all its new features.