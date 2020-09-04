LG Wing release date, price, news and leaks

The LG Wing looks set to be LG’s next smartphone and it also looks to be a real oddity. While nothing about the phone is official yet (including the name) we’ve seen a number of leaks pointing to a dual-screen device that’s unlike the LG Dual Screen, unlike the Microsoft Surface Duo, and unlike any foldable phone.

You see, it seems that the LG Wing has one fairly conventional smartphone screen, and then a much smaller secondary display that can be flipped out when needed.

You can see how that would probably look below, but suffice it to say this might be a bit of a niche device. Still, it’s certainly interesting, and if you’re interested in it then read on, as you’ll find everything we’ve heard so far about the LG Wing below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? An LG phone with two screens

An LG phone with two screens When is it out? Probably September 14

Probably September 14 How much will it cost? Rumored to be $1,000 (roughly £750 / AU$1,355)

One thing we do know about the LG Wing is that it will almost certainly be announced on September 14 (a Monday). LG has teased an announcement for that date and while the video invite (above) doesn’t mention the LG Wing by name, it hints at a device with a ‘T’ shape, which is in line with the leaks below.

As for the price, the latest leak on that front points to a price of around $1,000 (roughly £750 / AU$1,355). That said, an earlier leak from Herald Corp (a South Korean site) put it at around 1.9 million Korean won, which is roughly $1,600 / £1,200 / AU$2,190.

Based on the rumored specs of the LG Wing we’d say the lower of those two price leaks is more likely to be right, but we can’t be certain.

Design and display

We have a good idea of what the LG Wing will look like from the front, as two videos have leaked showing it.

The first video, which you can see above, shows the LG Wing displaying a sat nav on its main screen, while a small secondary screen sits to the right.

Look closer and you can see that there’s a bit sticking out the left edge of the phone too. It appears then that the secondary screen sits on a panel the same size as the main display that you can rotate to reveal it.

Interestingly, there’s no sign of a front-facing camera on either screen, which might mean the hardware here is non-final. It’s always possible that the camera is built into the screen, but that hasn’t been rumored and seems unlikely.

The main screen is 6.8 inches according to ETNews, while the secondary screen is said to be 4 inches and to have a 1:1 aspect ratio.

As for what the purpose of this secondary screen is, the video above shows an example – while the main screen displays a sat nav, the secondary one has music controls, so you can seemingly have one app running on each. Then when a call comes in, it displays on the second screen, so the view of the sat nav remains uninterrupted.

In a second leaked video, obtained by Android Authority (below) you can see the phone in landscape orientation with the secondary screen above the main display. A racing game is being played on the main screen, while a map of the course is on the display above, giving the player a large, clear view of it without cluttering up the main display.

Camera and battery

The one camera rumor so far states that there will be a triple-lens one with a 64MP main sensor. This claim comes from ETNews, though it’s not clear where the site got the information from, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt, especially when we haven’t seen any images of the camera at the time of writing.

As noted above, there’s oddly no sign of a front-facing camera, but presumably there will be one.

We don’t know anything about the battery of the LG Wing yet, but hopefully it’s got a big juice pack given that there are two screens to keep lit up.

Power and features

We don’t know a whole lot else about the LG Wing, but ETNews has claimed that the phone has a Snapdragon 765 (or possibly 765G) chipset. That’s an upper mid-range chipset, the same one as you’ll find in the LG Velvet and the OnePlus Nord.

As such, the LG Wing might not have flagship power, but that could help keep the price down, and this is a chipset that’s capable of 5G at least.