The LG C9 OLED 65-inch 4KTV gets huge price drop on Newegg today

If you're looking for a new OLED TV this summer, don't miss the crazy deal that's happening right now at Newegg - you can snag this year's 65-inch LG C9 OLED for $2,299 (about 33% off the regular price of $3,499).

That's pricey if you're used to paying less than $500 for a TV, sure, but considering a 55-inch version of this TV usually retails for $2,499, this deal is a showstopper.

In our review for the 4K TV, we lauded its significantly improved smart features that use AI to improve picture performance and sound quality. Expect inky blacks from the OLED panel, plus even better contrast when watching HDR content from Netflix, as this TV supports Dolby Vision.

If the 65-inch version is just a bit too big for your living room, LG also sells a 55-inch version of the screen (available at Newegg for $1,999) - but it makes more sense to us to pay a mere $300 more for the 10 extra inches of screen.

The bad news? The deal is only good for the next three days (until June 30) so you'll have to act fast!

(Image credit: LG) LG OLED65C9PUA Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV (2019 Model) - $2,299 (originally $3,499)

The LG OLED65C9PUA is the latest and greatest OLED from LG. It's the 2019 model, released just a few months ago, and has the latest version of LG's smart TV platform, WebOS. If you want one of the best TVs of 2019, this is it.View Deal

