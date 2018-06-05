Lenovo Z5 announced with a 6.2-inch notch display, AI dual rear cameras and more

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has announced its much anticipated mid-range device, dubbed the Lenovo Z5 at an event in Beijing, China. The Lenovo Z5 is the latest device from the company in the Z series and features a revamped design with a dual camera setup and a notch on the display.

The Lenovo Z5 has been in the news for quite some time now and there was a lot of hype around the device due to rumors that suggested that the Z5 will come with features such as a huge battery with almost 45 days of standby time, edge-to-edge notch-less display and glass back.

Lenovo had also teased that the device will feature a notch-less edge-to-edge display but the device has a notch at the top. The only thing that is true from the rumors is the glass back. The Lenovo Z5 has been priced at CNY 1,299 for the base variant with 64GB storage and the 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1,799. The device is available for pre-order starting from today and will go on sale in China on June 12.

The Lenovo Z5 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s ZUI 3.9 skinned on top and it is upgradable to ZUI 4.0. It features a 6.2-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with DCI-P3 color gamut, a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Z5 is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Lenovo Z5 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus and an 8MP secondary camera. On the front, the device sports an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Lenovo Z5 is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charge support and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Z5 has been priced at CNY 1,299 for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,799 for the 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Aurora Blue, Black and Indigo Blue color options in China starting from June 12. The device is also expected to be launched in India and will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.