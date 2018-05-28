Truly bezel-free Lenovo Z5 confirmed to be launched on 5 June

Lenovo’s much talked about Z5 smartphone now has a release date. The company’s VP Chan Cheng was on a streak leaking teasers of the phone, but this time, he went ahead and shared the smartphone’s launch invite on Weibo. As per the poster, the event will take place on 5 June.

Cheng in a different post revealed that the Z5 will be succeeding the ZUK-series of phones launched earlier.

As of now, there are just two pictures that give us a hint at the design language of the phone. The images reveal the left profile of the phone’s display. From what the images reveal, it’s likely that the phone will have an almost bezel-less display without a notch. So we might witness something that follows the Mi Mix’s design language.

Here’s what the 'big deal' is…

As already mentioned, the device is touted to feature more than 95% of screen-to-body ratio, but the mystery still revolves around the placement of the front camera and other equipments like the sensors or earpiece.

Another interesting revelation from the VP mentions a whopping 4TB of resident storage. It would be the first commercially selling smartphone to boast of such high capacity storage. Since it’s a flagship product, we expect the Snapdragon 845 to power the internals.

Going by the watermark on recently shared camera samples by Cheng, it’s quite evident that the phone will have a dual camera and will feature portrait mode. Moreover, a huge battery is expected on the phone as Cheng has mentioned a 45-days standby time on single charge.

Of all the commercially sold bezel-less phones, the original Mi Mix is the benchmark when it comes to killing the bezels. But with the Z5, Lenovo aims to get the best possible implementation of this new design language.