Lenovo Yoga laptop deals are offering fantastic price cuts in the latest sales

These Lenovo Yoga laptop deals are bringing some fantastic price cuts to premium machines this week, with excellent savings across the range of C740 and C940 models. These powerful, slimline machines are perfect for heavier workloads but maintain a thin and portable shell to keep everything flexible.

Not only that, but these laptop sales are offering models with spectacular 10th generation Intel processors and bags of speedy SSD storage down to some even better prices right now. The cheapest Lenovo Yoga ready to ship is this $779.99 15.6-inch C740 model. With specs that don't let up, Dolby Amos audio and a Full HD IPS touchscreen display, you're certainly not skimping on features by grabbing the cheapest model in the sale.

That said, bigger savings are available on the C940, which offers a speedier processing architecture, as well as some design and feature revisions to streamline your experience. Highlights include this $360 discount on the 15.6-inch model, now available for just $1,349.99, and packing some serious juice in the form of a 9th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics.

There are plenty of savings to take advantage of in these Lenovo laptop sales, and what's more, doctors, nurses, and first responders can take an extra 7% off these laptop deals right now.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more Lenovo laptop deals further down the page.

The latest Lenovo Yoga laptop sales

Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6-inch laptop | $859 $779.99 at Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga is offering 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 10th generation i5 processor for well under $800 this weekend. That's a fantastic price on luxury laptop full to the brim with extra features, all packed inside a flexible 2-in-1 chassis.

Lenovo Yoga C740 14-inch laptop | Now $829.99 at Lenovo

One of the cheapest Lenovo Yoga laptop sales on offer this weekend, the C740 model is now down to $829.99. Featuring a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD, this machine means some serious business. You're also getting a gorgeous FHD IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision and top speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos. You'll find a model available for $819 here, but that won't ship for at least another five weeks.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch laptop | $1,249.99 $1,079 at Lenovo

Save $120 on this 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C940 model. You're picking up a fantastic 10th generation i5 processor in here, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - all in a slimline chassis with Dolby Atmos audio hidden inside the hinge. Flexible, portable, and powerful, the Lenogo Yoga C940 offers an incredible 2-in-1 experience.

