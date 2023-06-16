Leaked Z Fold 5 renders show it could solve a major foldable phone issue

As we inch closer to Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 , a series of possible press renders have recently surfaced for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

These images come from tech news site MySmartPrice , and truth be told, there isn’t a lot of brand-new information in these leaks. If anything, they serve to reiterate previously heard rumors, giving some past information a bit more validity. Case in point, it looks like both smartphones will feature a waterdrop hinge , a design change we first heard about back in January. This means they’ll be able to close completely flat. It’s a small addition but could go a long way in improving the durability of these devices plus reduce the on-screen crease – if only a little bit .

Any reduction of the crease, however small, is welcomed. If you check out TechRadar’s review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , one of our biggest complaints was the very noticeable crease down the middle. So it is good to see one of our demands for the Fold 5 is being (somewhat) met.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Design changes

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it looks like Samsung is sticking pretty close to the design of the Z Fold 4. The USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and rear camera system line up pretty closely with the older model. The only outward design difference, according to MySmartPrice, is the smaller bezels around the Fold5’s screen. This allows for a bigger screen-to-body ratio resulting in a more “immersive viewing experience”.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, MySmartPrice’s other leak seemingly confirms the phone’s larger 3.4-inch outer screen, a feature that was first seen back in May . And as previously reported , the display will have an arch around the side-by-side camera lenses.

The renders also demonstrate a couple of use cases for the external screen. You can show off some high-quality images or use it to “control music playback.” We might even see Google Maps on there as Google is apparently optimizing several of its apps to work with the outer display.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Samsung’s second Unpacked showcase is set to be held in late July in Seoul, South Korea. There, we expect to see the official reveal of both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 . The launch date remains a mystery although there is some speculation both phones will release on July 26 in South Korea first, before moving onto a global launch event on August 11. This third mini-event will reportedly be held in the “United States and Canada separately.”