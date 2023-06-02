Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 global launch likely to be held in South Korea

Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked showcase this year, at which the company is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (among other devices) will take place in Seoul, South Korea, a company executive has hinted. In the past, Samsung has held its Unpacked events in New York and San Francisco.

The report comes from the South Korean publication, Yonhap News , citing senior Samsung executive Lee Young-hee, at a recent press event. In response to a reporter who asked “Why are you holding Unpacked in Seoul?” Lee responded (translated from Korean), "Because Korea is meaningful and important."

It isn’t confirmed that Seoul will be the launch location for the new foldables, however, as the company was later said to avoid more direct queries at the same event. However, it now appears likely that Samsung will indeed hold the launch of its new foldables in South Korea, likely in Seoul or Busan, as per Yonhap. If so, this would be the first time Samsung has held such an event in its home market.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is currently believed to be happening in the final week of July.

Launching into a different market

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, wherever and whenever they launch, will find stiffer competition than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 faced last year. In the US in particular, Google and Motorola have entered the fray with the Google Pixel Fold , Motorola Razr 2023, and Motorola Razr 2023 Plus ; excellent foldables (on paper) that chip away at the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines' total domination of the foldable space.

At least, that’s what Google and Motorola would love to believe. Samsung’s proven track record of making some of the best foldable phones , and overall strong brand reputation in the mobile space, could see it extend its hegemony for another year.