Leaked OnePlus 6 case renders give us a close look at the phone

OnePlus has recently teased the OnePlus 6 with an image showing the handset mostly obscured, but we’re now getting a far less obscured (and far less official) look at the phone.

As often happens, a case maker and a store – in this case Olixar and Mobile Fun – have listed cases for the phone ahead of its announcement, and these listings include images showing the full front and most of the back of the OnePlus 6.

There’s not really anything new to see here, as the OnePlus 6 has already been heavily leaked, but the images line up with what we’ve seen before, showing a notch in the screen, minimal bezel, and a dual-lens camera and fingerprint scanner on the back.

Image 1 of 3 This transparent case provides a clear look at the notch and camera. Credit: Olixar Image 2 of 3 A full look at the front of the OnePlus 6. Credit: Olixar Image 3 of 3 Here's another look at the back of the phone. Credit: Olixar

You can pre-order, but you probably shouldn't

It’s likely that Olixar has inside information on the phone, otherwise it probably wouldn’t have risked making cases in advance, but we still can’t be sure this is accurate, so even though the cases are available to pre-order you’re probably best waiting.

And you shouldn’t have long to wait, as the OnePlus 6 is rumored to be landing later this month, which is a good thing too, as the OnePlus 5T has now sold out in Europe and the US.

