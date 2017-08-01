Latest leak from AnTuTu spill out Nokia 9 specifications in full

Nokia 9 has paid a visit to popular benchmarking website AnTuTu, giving us a peek into some of its hardware details. The new leak lends further credence to rumors that HMD Global is working on another flagship device apart from the Nokia 8.

Codenamed TA-1052, the AnTuTu listing is in line with a listing recently spotted on another benchmarking website GFXBench. The listing gives us a peek into Nokia 9’s hardware, mentioning several specs like the processor, memory and the display.

AnTuTu.com

The AnTuTu listing mentions that the Nokia 9 sports a Quad HD resolution display (2560 x 1440 pixels). It does not mention the display size or the type, but other rumors suggest that the Nokia 9 will come with a 5.7-inch display.

The listing also revealed other vital details like the processor. The Nokia 9 listing revealed that the Nokia 9 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU. This is the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, focusing on delivering high performance and power efficiency at the same time.

In terms of memory and storage, the Nokia 9 that was tested on AnTuTu had 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, but there’s no information about microSD card support. The listing also mentions that the phone will come with a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera, but other details about the sensors were not revealed.

The phone was also running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. HMD Global, the company that is using the Nokia brand name for its Android smartphones, has focused on retaining most of the stock Android features. Instead of modifying the core user interface of Android, the company is instead trying to add value via minor changes and its own apps.

Some rumors also suggest that this could be a bigger version of the Nokia 8, which is expected to be launched on August 16. It remains to be seen when the Nokia 9 launches, though.