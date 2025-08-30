Cyber Security

A "political blackmail" – the EU Parliament is pressing for an agreement on the chat scanning bill

Cyber Security

Chat Control – Poland's EU Presidency gives up on the voluntary scan of your encrypted chats

VPN Privacy & Security

The Online Safety Act isn't just about age verification – end-to-end encryption is also at risk

VPN Privacy & Security

The EU wants to decrypt your private data by 2030

VPN Privacy & Security

Europol doesn't only want an encryption backdoor, but also your metadata

VPN Privacy & Security

"A war against online anonymity" – why Switzerland wants to change its surveillance law and what's at stake

Cyber Security

After the UK, online age verification is landing in the EU