Last-minute Christmas deal: save $60 on the Ring Alarm and get a free Echo Dot

If you're still on the hunt for a gift idea, then you're in luck. Amazon's last-minute Christmas deals include incredible savings on its own devices like this Ring Alarm smart home bundle. You can get the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit and a 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for $139. That's a $60 discount on the Ring Alarm for a total savings of $85 for the Alexa-enabled bundle.



The Ring Alarm delivers whole-home security with motion-activated alerts that are sent to your smartphone. The compatible Ring app allows you to manage your Ring Alarm and other Ring products including Ring Doorbell. You can set up the alarm without professional installation, and there are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees if you choose the optional 24/7 professional monitoring.



The Ring Alarm works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to arm, disarm, and check the status of your security system completely hands-free. Sunday is Amazon's last day to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve, so you should take advantage of this deal today before it's too late.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $199 $139 at Amazon

Save $60 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

