Is a 55-inch TV too big? Check out these 49-inch Black Friday TV deals instead

If you're after a good Black Friday TV deal, but can't fit some of the larger TV sizes comfortably into your home, you may want to consider a 49-inch smart TV.

Noticeably larger than the 40-inch screens that 4K just about deigns to feature on, but just shy of the flagship 55-inch size that's become the standard size category for new TVs these days. Depending on the dimensions of your home, where you plan on putting your screen, and the size of the counter or TV stand you'll be using, it's worth keeping in mind that you don't need to be locked into the restrictive TV size categories that tend to dominate the market.

The 49-inch (or 50-inch) size is less common than others, but still offers a roomy screen – with a number of Samsung TVs especially offering displays in that size.

In the US, you can nab a 49-inch LG NanoCell 85 Series TV for just $499 after a $150 discount at Best Buy, while UK shoppers can take home a stylish 49-inch Samsung Serif TV for just £799 after a £100 price cut at John Lewis – and there are many more deals for this TV size besides.

Best 49-inch Black Friday TV deals (US)

LG 49-inch Nano85 4K TV: $649 $499 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this mid-spec LG TV. It's an edge-lit set, rather than full array local dimming, but a 120Hz panel and brilliant webOS interface mean you're getting a decent amount for the price.View Deal

Sony 49-inch X800H 4K TV: $649 $549 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this 60Hz Sony TV with 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision HDR, and capable motion-smoothing tech for fast action. You'll get Google Assistant support on the Android TV interface, too – and direct rather than edge lighting.View Deal

Peerless 49-inch Outdoor Full Sun 4K TV: $1,599 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this outdoor 4K TV, with Full Sun protection to keep images visible in daytime use, even in direct sun. No need to keep this one in the shade!View Deal

Best 49-inch Black Friday TV deals (UK)

Sony 49-inch XH85 4K TV: £799 £699 at John Lewis

This mid-spec Sony TV offers 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision HDR, and capable motion-smoothing tech for fast action. You'll get Google Assistant support on the Android TV interface, too.View Deal

Samsung Serif 2020 QLED TV: £899 £799 at John Lewis

This stylish TV is mounted on four tall legs, to give the appearance of an artist's easel. Instead of paints and watercolors, though, you'll be able to watch the beauty of a 49-inch QLED screen and 4K HDR.View Deal

Samsung Serif 2020 QLED TV: £999 £799 at Argos

Save £200 on this 49-inch Samsung TV, with a 4K QLED panel, 40W audio, and ultra-low input lag for gamers. HDR and HD upscaling are pretty incredible too.View Deal

