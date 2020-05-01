iPhone deal alert at Verizon: buy the iPhone 11, get another for free

To celebrate Mother's Day, Verizon is offering an incredible deal on the iPhone 11 lineup. Starting today through May 10, you can buy the iPhone 11 and get another for free when you add a new line with Unlimited. You can also save up to $700 on a second iPhone when you purchase the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.



To receive this iPhone deal, you must add both smartphones to your cart with monthly device payments and add one phone with a new line to an Unlimited Verizon plan. You'll then see the $700 credited to your account over the next 24 months.



Verizon is also offering a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. On top of that, you'll receive free two-day shipping and $20 off the $40 activation fee when you order online or on the My Verizon App.



Discounts on the iPhone 11 are rare, and this is a fantastic deal for a family that's looking to switch to Verizon and upgrade to the iPhone 11. This limited-time offer ends on May 10, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Interested in the new iPhone? See the best iPhone SE prices and deals

iPhone 11 deals at Verizon:

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Buy one iPhone 11, get another for free

Buy one iPhone 11 and get another for free when you add a new line with Unlimited. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White. Ends May 10.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Buy the iPhone 11 Pro and save $700 on a 2nd phone

Verizon is offering $700 off a 2nd iPhone when you purchase the iPhone 11 Pro and add a new line on an Unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green. Ends May 10.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1,099.99 at Verizon | Buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max and save $700 on a 2nd phone

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max and save $700 on a 2nd iPhone when you add a new smartphone line to your account on an Unlimited plan. The iPhone Pro Max features a massive 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple-camera system and is available in Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green. Ends May 10.

View Deal

See more offers with our round-up of the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals and prices.



Learn more about the newest iPhone with our hands-on iPhone 11 review, iPhone 11 Pro review, and iPhone 11 Pro Max review.