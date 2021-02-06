iPhone 11 deals are back at Verizon at just $10 a month this weekend - ends Sunday

iPhone 11 deals are back this week at Verizon, giving Apple fans a chance to score this older (but still amazing) device for just $10 a month this weekend.

No trade-in's are required here, simply pick up the iPhone 11 at Verizon via the online store and with an unlimited plan by Sunday and you'll cut your bill down to just $10 a month. Spread over 24 months, that equates to a total saving of $359.99 overall - which isn't too shabby for an Apple flagship.

If you prefer a larger device, then the iPhone 11 Pro also has the same deal on at Verizon this weekend - cutting the price right down from a staggering $33.33 a month to a measly $12 a month.

Interestingly, iPhone 11 deals at Verizon have actually been pretty rare in 2021, which makes this opportunity all the sweeter. The carrier tends to focus very much on the newer iPhone 12 series - offering big trade-ins and buy-one get-one free promotions nearly every week. As you'd expect, these are fine deals, but they're expensive and not quite as readily available at these iPhone 11 deals specifically. You don't have to trade-in with these iPhone 11 offers, for example, or pay out for an unwanted plan on a second device.

Subsequently, if you're not too fussed about getting that latest and greatest Apple device into your palms, and are happy to 'settle' for the iPhone 11 series (still an amazing phone), then these Verizon deals are looking pretty fine in our eyes. Remember though, you've got until Sunday to decide whether these are for you.

iPhone 11 deals at Verizon this weekend

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 $10/mo with a new unlimited plan at Verizon

It's been a while since we've seen an iPhone 11 deal this good at Verizon - the chance to score a device for just $10 a month without a trade-in. Simply purchase your device online, and before Sunday, with a new unlimited data plan and you'll cut that monthly bill down significantly over your 24 month plan duration.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: $33.33 $12/mo with a new unlimited plan at Verizon

Alternatively, you could opt to spend just a little bit more on the same terms and bag yourself the iPhone 11 Pro at Verizon with the same terms. Again, no trade-ins required here, simply pick up the iPhone 11 Pro with a new unlimited plan and you'll save yourself upwards of $400 over 24 months.View Deal

