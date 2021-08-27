Intel Gamer Days: $900 off gaming laptop deals end today on Razer, Alienware, and more

The Intel Gamer Days event has launched today, and with it, a ton of excellent gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and other leading retailers.

We've been excitedly rummaging through the various listings today, and so far, our top picks are this gorgeous RTX 2070 Razer Blade 15 for $1,399.99 (was $2,299.99) and this great RTX 3060-equipped MSI GF65 for $919.99 (was $1,099.99). Huge savings aside, both of these are listed at the lowest prices we've seen yet and are the best bang-for-the-buck gaming laptop deals you'll find in the mid to upper price brackets right now.

Amazon's gaming laptop deals on Razer machines are ending today - so don't leave it too long if you're interested in these stunning, premium machines.

While those are our two top picks for today's Intel Gamer Days gaming laptop deals, you'll find a few more worthy additions just down below with full savings, specs, and our thoughts on each machine. The Intel Gamer Days event also lasts for 10 days, so we'll be sure to update this page if we spot any more worthy picks.

Before you jump in, know that most of these machines are pretty pricey indeed. Most are from premium brands like Razer and Alienware and are packing the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards. While you'll definitely get some rather slick aesthetics and more power than you could ever need with these machines, those on a budget should see our page on this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals.

Intel Gamer Days gaming laptop deals

Our top picks for today

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $919.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - We've seen this RTX 3060 equipped MSI GF65 on sale before at Best Buy, but never at a price this low before. A combination of that RTX 3060, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i5-10500H make this one very capable mid-range machine indeed. Don't turn your nose up at that i5 CPU either - it's a fairly recent addition for Intel and one that's capable of nearly matching a Core i7-10750H in performance.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base (2020): $2,299.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Save $900 - A 4K OLED display, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i7-10750H make this gorgeous Mercury White Razer Blade 15 a fantastic buy, even though it's a little older spec now. It's worth noting that the 4K display here is touchscreen and 60Hz, which isn't the speediest for gaming, but it'll easily blow away most laptop displays when it comes to colors that really pop. Plus, all your games will look absolutely amazing.View Deal

More Intel Days gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021): $1,799.99 $1,449.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - Amazon's Intel Gamer Days sale includes the lowest price we've ever seen on the new Razer Blade Stealth 13. This 2021 model features a GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - insanely great specs for a 13-inch machine. While not super powerful like the other Razer laptops above, this is a great choice if mobility is your number one priority.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020): $ 2,599.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon

Save $900 - And, the 2020's Razer Blade 15 Advanced model is also included in today's gaming laptop deals at Amazon. This one's still rocking that RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, but ups the processor to an Intel Core i7-10875H and also features a 300Hz display. In short, it's not quite as good of a deal as the baseline version with an OLED panel above, but it's slightly more powerful and features a screen that's capable of rendering more frames per second.View Deal

Razer Blade 17 Pro (2020): $3,199.99 $2,249.99 at Amazon

Save $950 - The biggest, meanest Razer Blade on our list is this insanely spec'ed out Razer Blade 17 Pro with an RTX 2080, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. While pretty damn pricey, the saving here at Amazon is absolutely huge today and well worth considering if you're looking for that truly premium mobile gaming experience. View Deal

Alienware m15 R4 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,899.99 $1,549.98 at Amazon

Save $350 - An Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 makes this 2021 Alienware M15 R4 capable of pushing out some serious performance at 1080p. Like our featured Razer deals, these machines are exceptionally premium builds with not just specs in mind, but cooling performance and style too. View Deal

Alienware m17 R4 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,239 $2,039.98 at Amazon

Save $200 - With an Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 3060, you'll have plenty of power to render your games in all their full glory on this larger 17.3-inch Alienware m17. It's worth noting that this m17 doesn't just come with a larger display, but one that runs at 360Hz with an insanely low 5ms response rate. In short, this is one excellent option for a desktop replacement. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This Gigabyte Aero features an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 4K OLED display - absolutely insane specs for this price. The CPU especially is very high-end here, and the 4K OLED display makes this machine a sort of halfway house between a gaming laptop and a design laptop. Bear in mind the display won't be as high refresh rate as some cheaper LED panels, but it will render a gorgeous picture.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD gaming laptop: $2,399 $2,349 at Newegg

Save $50 - Our RTX 3080 pick from today's gaming laptop deals is this Gigabyte Aorus at Newegg - a machine packing not just that beefy GPU, but an Intel Core i7-11800H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. There's no other way to put it - these are some absolutely eye-watering specs that will absolutely demolish any game you throw at it. View Deal

