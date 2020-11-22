Hurry - the Apple Watch SE drops to its lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon and we've spotted a rare price cut on the all-new Apple Watch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for $259.99 when you apply the additional $29 savings at checkout. That's a $49 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 44mm smartwatch. The retailer is giving early access to a wide range of Black Friday deals, and this is one of the best we've seen so far.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 $259.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a record-low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's just a touch higher than the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $379 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $20 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

The Apple Watch SE was released in September alongside the Apple Watch 6 with many of the same features but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and added health features of the Series 6, the smartwatch does track activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Apple Watch SE, and we don't predict it will stay around for long. The 40mm model has already sold out, so we recommend taking advantage of this Amazon Black Friday deal now before it's too late.



