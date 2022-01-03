Hurry - the Apple Watch 7 drops to record-low price in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking to start off the year with a new smartwatch, Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 7 down to record-low price. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for $339 (was $399). That's a massive $60 discount and the best deal we've ever seen.



Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Green sports band, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship, so you should take advantage of this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - We've just spotted the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $339. That's a massive $60 discount and $10 less than last week's price. Apple's latest smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Series 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal applies to the Green sport band, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.

The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.

More Apple Watch deals

