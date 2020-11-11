Huge Black Friday TV deal: this TCL 55-inch 4K TV just dropped to $148

Snag this incredible Black Friday TV deal while you can! Walmart has just launched its 'Deal for Days' sale, and the retailer is offering epic discounts, which include this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for a stunning price of just $148. That's an incredible price for a 55-inch 4K TV and a fantastic early Black Friday deal to snag before the official Walmart Black Friday sale even begins.
If you're interested in a slightly smaller size (and price tag), Walmart also has a stellar deal on this onn. 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for only $128.
Black Friday TV deals at Walmart
TCL 55-inch 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart
One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, Walmart has the TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for only $148. This 4K TV has the Roku experience built in, and the compatible app allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.
onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart
Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, Walmart has the onn. 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $128. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which allows you to stream your favorite content seamlessly from the home screen of your TV.
This TCL TV offers fantastic value with a 4K display that delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality. The smart TV also has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You'll get access to thousands of apps like Netflix and Hulu and even your gaming console without having to switch inputs on the TV.
Walmart's early Black Friday deals go live tonight at 7 PM ET, and we predict these cheap TVs will go fast, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.
