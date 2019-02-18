Trending
Brands

Huawei P30 screen resolution may have just been leaked

By Mobile phones  

Along with the Android version

null
Image credit: TechRadar

The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro could both be landing very soon, but there’s still a lot that we don’t know about them, which until today included the screen resolution. Now though, thanks to a leak, we have a good idea of what to expect there.

Based on user agent profiles spotted by MySmartPrice, it appears that the Huawei P30 (listed here as the ELE-L29) and the Huawei P30 Pro (labeled as the VOG-L29) could both have 1080 x 2340 screens.

That’s a slight upgrade on the Huawei P20 range, which has 1080 x 2240 screens. Based on earlier leaks the phones look to use a small teardrop notch rather than a full-size notch, so the extra pixels could simply be filling in that small amount of extra space.

Image 1 of 3

This is thought to be the Huawei P30. Image credit: MySmartPrice

This is thought to be the Huawei P30. Image credit: MySmartPrice
Image 2 of 3

And this could be the Huawei P30 Pro. Image credit: MySmartPrice

And this could be the Huawei P30 Pro. Image credit: MySmartPrice
Image 3 of 3

Unsurprisingly they seem to run Android 9. Image credit: MySmartPrice

Unsurprisingly they seem to run Android 9. Image credit: MySmartPrice

That might also mean they have similar size screens to their predecessors, so around 5.8 inches for the Huawei P30 and roughly 6.1 inches for the P30 Pro, but that’s just speculation for now.

As well as the resolution, these user agent profiles also reveal that the phones run Android 9 Pie, which is no surprise. Of course, they’re sure to run Huawei’s EMUI interface over the top.

This leak doesn’t tell us anything else, but previous rumors point to AMOLED screens on both models, a triple-lens camera on the Huawei P30, and a quad-lens camera on the P30 Pro. The phones are also sure to use Huawei’s new Kirin 980 chipset, which made its debut on the Huawei Mate 20 range.

See more Mobile phones news