Huawei P Smart is on sale now in the UK

The Huawei P Smart is now officially available to buy in the UK, offering a big screen at a mid-range price.

Available exclusively at Vodafone until February 28, the P Smart packs in a 5.65-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD (2160 x 1080) display, Kirin 658 chipset, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, 3,000mAh battery, dual 13MP + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera and Android 8.0 Oreo.

It also packs a microSD slot, headphone jack and rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Low cost

That's a solid spec line up when you consider that contract prices start as low as £17 per month with just £9 to pay up front, although that will only get you 250MB of data, 250 minutes and unlimited texts.

If you want more data, Vodafone offers unlimited texts, unlimited calls and 1GB of data for £23 per month, or you can bump up to 16GB for £29 per month - both with £9 up front.

We're currently working on our Huawei P Smart review, and it'll be live very soon.

Huawei P Smart | £9 up front | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB of data | £29 per month

The deal that gives you most bang for your buck is this one, as Vodafone is currently offering 16GB of data a month for the price of 4GB. Get it while it's hot!View Deal