The best Huawei Mate 9 deals in March 2018

If you're in the market for a large screen phone right now, you'd really struggle to go wrong with the Huawei Mate 9. The Chinese manufacturer generally makes cheaper handsets and this was the best yet from the company on its release.

We particularly like the long battery life, top notch processing power and full metal body design that you get with the phablet. The price tag on the Mate 9 was a little higher than we expected at launch, but now it has dropped right down to make it a perfectly priced handset, especially considering what's on offer here.

But it probably won't be around for much longer. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now here and we would expect that the Mate 9 will soon say its quiet goodbyes to the other phones on retailers' shelves. It might mean that the Mate 9 price drops even further for a while though, so get in there before they all go.

You can use our price comparison chart below to find the best Mate 9 deal for you while they're still present. And if you're not happy with what you're seeing, then take a look at all the phones you can buy right now on our best mobile phone deals page.

SIM free Huawei Mate 9 prices

Since its launch, the Huawei Mate 9 has dropped dramatically in price and you'll find it for a lot less now than a lot of other phablets on the market. We find deals are around £500 at the moment, but below you'll find the best price today and quite often it's a lot less money than that too.

Be sure to take a look at our best SIM only deals that you can buy to pair with your new handset too.

Huawei Mate 9 review

One of the best phablets around

Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 20MP + 12MP | Weight: 190g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Incredible battery life

Powerful processor

Solid build quality

Emotion UI is strange

With a super sharp dual rear camera, a gorgeous metal body design and a huge 5.9-inch Full HD display we'd be surprised if you're not happy with the Huawei Mate 9. It features Android 7 software and there's a fingerprint scanner on the back for added security.

The Huawei Mate 9 doesn't offer anything groundbreaking like some of the more expensive alternative phones available right now, but it's a solid and dependable handset that will treat you well if you're looking for a larger device.

Read TechRadar's full Huawei Mate 9 review