Huawei Mate 30 Pro release date, price and features

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has been officially announced, and it's arrived alongside two other handsets, the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Lite.

It's the Mate 30 Pro which is the most interesting of the trio, boasting the biggest screen, most power and more advanced camera features.

However, we'll be giving you a run down of all three new Huawei Mate 30 flagship smartphones right here, so you can work out which - if any - is best for you.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro launch is still happening and we're updating this page with more details as they're revealed on stage.

We're still waiting for Huawei to announced the Mate 30 release date, but we'll update this section as soon as we know more.

As for the Huawei Mate 30 price, that's also currently still unknown, but you expect it to be more expensive than the Huawei P30 Pro which launched earlier this year.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro design and display

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a large, 6.53-inch curved OLED display which Huawei calls its "Horizon Display" offering an "ultimate viewing experience".

It has a resolution of 2400 x 1176, an 18.4:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR. Inside the notch there's a new gesture sensor along with two 3D depth cameras and a selfie camera.

There's no visible earpiece on the front of the Mate 30 Pro, with the speaker built into the display, plus there isn't a volume button on the side of the handset, with it instead being controlled by sliding your finger along the curved side of the screen.

Round the back, Huawei has changed the shape of its camera setup with a large circular finish housing four sensors.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available in four colors: Classic Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple and Emerald Green, and it is IP68 dust and water resistance.

If those colors, or the glass finish they come in, don't take your fancy the Mate 30 Pri also comes in a Vegan Leather Edition, with two color choices; orange and forest green.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Mate 30 has a larger 6.62-inch display, but with a lower 2340 x 1080 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio plus a smaller 26.2mm wider notch.

The Huawei Mate 30 will also be available in four colors with a glass finish: Classic Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple and Emerald Green, and it is IP53 dust and water resistance. And it will also be available in the two vegan leather options.

Huawei went to great lengths on stage to explain just how compact its new flagship smartphones are, even though they have large screens, with the bezels all the way round the displays shrunk down massively.

It claims this means the handsets are much easier to hold in one hand.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs

Huawei Mate 30 Huawei Mate 30 Pro Screen size 6.62-inch 6.53-inch Screen aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.4:9 Screen resolution 2340 x 1080 2400 x 1176 Chipset Kirin 990 Kirin 990 Rear cameras 16MP + 40MP + 8MP 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D Battey 4,200mAh 4,500mAh

Huawei Mate 30 Pro cameras

The Huawei Mate 30 camera setup includes a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 40MP f/1.8 super-sensing wide camera, 8MP f/2.4 telephoto and a laser focus.

There's OIS and AIS image stabilization and support for a 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a more advanced system, with four rear cameras which have been engineered in partnership with camera brand Leica.

There's a 40MP ultra-wide cine camera, 40MP super-sensing wide camera, 8MP telephoto lens and a 3D depth sensing camera.

You also get dual OIS and AIS image stabilization and support for a 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.

The Mate 30 Pro is a series video recording machine too. There's support for 4K HDR+ 60fps capture, 7680fps ultra slow motion, real-time Bokeh video, 4K time-lapse and low-light capture.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Mate 30 Pro performance and features

Both the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 pack in the flagship Kirin 990 chipset, which features a 5G modem for the 5G variants of each handset.

Huawei is promising groundbreaking 5G speeds will be possible with the Mate 30 Pro 5G and Mate 30 5G, although we'll have to wait for our review units to see if they can live up to the claims.

There's dual-SIM support, with both SIM cards able to support a 5G connection at the same time.

The 990 chip provides improvements in CPU performance, latency and GPU performance over the previous model.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery, while the Huawei Mate 30 has a 4,200mAh power pack.

Both phones support super-fast 40W wired charging, and 27W fast wireless charging.