HP's massive fall sale offers big savings on desktop and laptop deals this weekend

HP is playing host to a massive fall sale this weekend, offering up big savings on its range of desktop and laptop deals right now. We're seeing prices ranging from super cheap solutions for everyday browsing all the way through to impressive price drops on turbo-charged machines fit for any purpose. That means you'll find desktop and laptop deals for any budget or need on sale right now, and we've gathered the top offers right here.

We've seen a few of these laptop deals before, but they always prove popular thanks to their excellent value for money. We regularly feature this HP Pavilion deal (dropping the price from $769.99 to $549.99) in our weekly roundup of the best laptop deals whenever it goes on sale.

For under $550 you're picking up the latest 10th generation i7 processor and a hefty 512GB of SSD storage, with 12GB RAM no less. That's some stunning power at this price point.

If you're looking for a more permanent desk fixture, you'll also find a range of desktop PC deals available at HP this weekend. Our favorite is this all-in-one PC now available for $899 (was $949) - you're getting some incredible power in here, as well as a touchscreen display and accessories for one great price. If you're shopping a little cheaper, though, you'll find PC deals sitting as low as $399.99 right now.

We're rounding up all these desktop and laptop deals just below, but if you're looking for something that can run Crysis you can also check out the best gaming laptop deals we've spied this week.

Today's best HP desktop and laptop deals

HP Slim desktop PC: $499.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $100 on this super cheap HP Slim desktop PC at HP - perfect if you don't need to take your work on the go. There's a 10th generation i3 processor onboard, so you won't be using anything particularly strenuous, but plenty of storage to take advantage of - with a 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. There's also 8GB RAM inside as well.

HP 15z 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $479.99 at HP

Sure, you're only saving $20 on this HP 15z laptop deal, but that $499 price tag was already a good offer. There's a Ryzen 3 processor inside this cheap machine, with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD at your disposal as well. If you're looking to spend as little as possible we'd go for this offer, but it's worth noting that you can spend just $70 more and pick up far more power with the HP Pavilion offer below.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: $769.99 $549.99 at HP

Save $220 on this HP Pavilion laptop at HP this weekend - an excellent price drop that brings the Ryzen 7 computer down under $550. Considering you're also picking up a 512GB SSD with Vega 10 graphics and 12GB RAM in here, that's a steal of a laptop deal.

HP 24-inch all-in-one PC: $949.99 $899.99 at HP

Don't want to mess around with choosing a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to go with your new computer - you can save plenty of cash by going all-in with this 24-inch PC setup. You're picking up a computer with a powerful 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive / 256GB SSD pairing as well as a 23.8-inch Full HD touchscreen display and all the accessories as well.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop: $1,499.99 $1,349.99 at HP

If you're looking to push the boat out, this HP Envy laptop deal can save you $150 on a turbo-charged machine this weekend. With a 4K touchscreen display, this is a premium machine - featuring a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD as well.

If the prices above don't suit, it's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, which looks set to yield even more savings for Prime members. However, keep your eyes peeled for all the latest Black Friday 2020 information, because this year's Black Friday laptop deals could offer up some excellent prices as well.