Making an assured landing on Disney Plus is National Geographic’s The Right Stuff. Based on the 1979 novel by Tom Wolfe, it’s an eight-part historical drama set against the backdrop of the Cold War, following seven astronauts as they embark on the first human spaceflight program in US history. You can watch The Right Stuff online now; just read below how to stream the new Disney Plus series from anywhere.

The Right Stuff Cheat Sheet The first two episodes of The Right Stuff premiere exclusively on Disney Plus Friday, October 9, with a new episode available the same day each week. A subscription is dirt cheap too - Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month, about the equivalent price of one movie rental online.

The Right Stuff charts the lives of the Mercury Seven, America’s first ‘star voyagers’, as NASA ploughs ahead with its ambition to send a man into space before the Soviets beat them to it. Watchmen’s Jake McDorman is Rear Admiral Alan Shepard – the first American to leave Earth’s orbit – and Shannon Lucio his wife Louise. Suits actor Patrick J. Adams stars as astronaut John Glenn, while Colin O’Donoghue plays Gordon Cooper, the youngest of the group.

Award-winning director of The Americans Chris Long sets the scene in pilot episode ‘Sierra Hotel’. It’s 1959 and the newly formed NASA goes about recruiting seven test pilots tough enough to endure the rigors of spaceflight. Meanwhile, in follow-up episode ‘Goodies’, the newly formed Mercury Seven have conflicting feelings about the press intrusion that follows their newfound status as national heroes.

If you loved the depiction of extraordinary human endeavor in Hidden Figures or First Man, then you’ll want to propel yourself into the orbit of Disney Plus pronto. Keep reading as we detail how you can watch The Right Stuff online from anywhere now.

How to watch The Right Stuff online with Disney Plus today

