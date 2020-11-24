How to watch Great British Bake Off 2020 final free online in the UK and from abroad

The Great British Bake Off 2020 comes to an end tonight, with just three contestants left vying for the title of the nation's best amateur baker. Unlike previous episodes, this week's final isn't themed, so we've no idea what kind of tests await our trio of hopefuls - you'll have to tune in to find out. Fortunately, that couldn't be easier - here's how to watch the Great British Bake Off free in the UK and what to do if you find yourself abroad right now.

Watch Great British Bake Off 2020 final: when is it on? The final of the Great British Bake Off airs tonight (Tuesday, November 24) at 8pm on the UK's free-to-air Channel 4. As before, it's a 75 minute long episode and Bake Off can be viewed online live or on-demand viathe All4 streaming platform - which is 100% FREE to watch in the UK (with a valid TV license). Brits abroad unable to tune in like they normally would at home do have options, though - just add a good VPN to your store cupboard and follow the instructions below.

In last week's crunch semi-final episode, we saw 39-year-old Hermine leave the competition - which was a real shock, as she'd won Star Baker in episodes seven and eight this season.

That means our three finalists are 20-year-old Accounting and Finance student Peter from Edinburgh; Laura, a 31-year-old Digital Manager from Kent; and 30-year old Dave, an Armoured Guard from Hampshire.

Hosting the grand finale as they have throughout the current run of the competition are judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, while Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are your hosts for the evening - taking place again in a "self-contained biosphere" at Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortford.

We can’t wait to see what kind of delicious challenges await our trio of finalists tonight, so read on as we explain how to watch the Great British Bake Off 2020 final - or Great British Baking Show as it's known in the US. You can even watch Bake Off FREE online in the UK!

How to watch Great British Bake Off free and stream tonight's final in the UK

The final of Bake Off 2020 airs on Channel 4 in the UK, which means you can watch it for free if you have a TV licence and aerial. As it has been throughout the season, 8pm GMT is the time to set your oven for. Viewers without cable or a TV antennae however can watch it online, either live or on-demand through the All 4 streaming platform. The All 4 app is available on most devices and will air shows live as well as at a later date, usually for 30 days after the original airing date. As we say, 8pm is the time to tune and it's absolutely free to do for Brits - even if you find yourself abroad for whatever reason.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online from anywhere in the world

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow all the Bake Off action, the best bet is a VPN. This means those travelling for business or on a leisurely break away can still watch the Great British Bake Off 2020 final online live via an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks found in hotels, so all the Bake Off brilliance is yours to enjoy via All 4. And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. Getting a VPN is really, really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to Channel 4's website

The station's All 4 service is serving up the last slice of GBBO action live and on demand. It's the best legal way to stream every minute of The Great British Bake Off 2020 final.



Great British Bake Off contestants 2020: who are they and who are the finalists?

As we've said, Bake Off 2020 has brutally whisked down the 12 contestants who started out to a trio finalists that include a digital manager from Kent, a punk rock aficionado from Hampshire, and a fresh-faced Scottish student

Here's everyone who took part on this year's Great British Bake Off competition, with the finalists bolded by way of reminder.

Dave, 30, a punk-rock loving security guard from Hampshire (finalist)

Hermine, 39, a lover of high-end patisserie, born and raised in Benin, West Africa.

Laura, 31, a digital manager and lover of musicals from Kent (finalist)

Linda, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex.

Lottie, 31, a "perpetually frustrated perfectionist" from West Sussex.

Loriea, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham.

Makbul, 51, an accountant and beekeeper from Greater Manchester.

Marc, 51, single-parent, support worker, and bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall.

Mark, 32, a project manager from Liverpool inspired by flavours of Asia and Africa.

Peter, 20, Bake Off fan and badminton pro from Edinburgh (finalist)

Rowan, 52, a music teacher and fitness enthusiast from Worcestershire.

Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London with a diverse cultural heritage.

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' final in the US

Yes, you read that correctly... in the US, the title has been changed to The Great British Baking Show. Why, we don't know. But it's great news for expats based in the US or those just wanting a slice of something as quintessentially British as afternoon tea. Each episode lands on Netflix US three days after the UK air date, so you'll be able to 'tuck in' (as the Brits would say) to the final from Friday, November 27.

TechRadar's Great British Bake Off 2020 FAQ

Who are the hosts of Great British Bake Off? Paul Hollywood and multi-talented Prue Leith (restauranteur, businesswoman, novelist) return to judge the baking prowess of our twelve contestants. Funny man Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as co-host this year - and admitted to being nervous about taking on such a high-profile gig - but he's safely paired with Bake Off regular Noel Fielding, who's been leavening the high-pressure competition with humour since 2017.

Who won Great British Bake Off 2019? Despite having never won 'Star Baker' throughout the series, health advisor David Atherton went on to bag final place as the nation's best baker in 2019. Alice Fevronia came in second and Steph Blackwell was placed third. Since Bake Off, South London based Atherton has gone on to pen a cooking column for The Guardian on food for fitness, and released My First Cookbook: Bake, Make and Learn to Cook in August of this year.