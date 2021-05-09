How to watch Elon Musk on SNL: stream Saturday Night Live clips and replay online from anywhere

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk hosting live comedy institution Saturday Night Live... what could possibly go wrong!? Read on as we detail how to watch SNL with Elon Musk and stream Saturday Night Live from anywhere - with highlight clips now available to watch for free online.

SNL with Elon Musk air time and channel When: Saturday, May 8 Time: 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT TV Channel: NBC Live stream: watch with a FREE trial on Peacock Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

The most hotly anticipated - grudgingly in many corners - episode of Saturday Night Live in years saw Elon Musk - the on-off-on-off richest person in the universe - take hosting duties.

The Tesla and SpaceX bigwig is perhaps not exactly famed for his crowd-pleasing sense of humor - a fact Musk wasn't afraid to make fun of in his opening monologue. There was of course plenty of dressing up to be done, too, with the billionaire donning the guise of a doctor, financial expert, cowboy and, yes...Wario!

While Musk was undoubtedly the main attraction here, SNL made time to mark Mother's Day with performances from Miley Cyrus and an appearance from Maye Musk, Elon's mom.

Some jokes landed, some didn't (I mean, this is Saturday Night Live we're talking about) but it all amounted to unmissable TV. You can catch up with Elon Musk's guest spot online now and we have details of how to stream SNL from anywhere – just read on to find out how.

How to watch SNL online: stream Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk in the US

The Elon Musk episode of SNL went out on NBC at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Saturday, May 8. But if you missed it, then don't worry - there are plenty of ways to catch-up and see the best bits. The broadcaster does a great job of putting a whole host of clips up on its own website. So if you're in the US, you can head straight there to see Elon Musk in all his monologuing, Wario-ing glory. In fact, pretty much all of the best clips are also available to watch simply and for free on SNL's YouTube channel. If you'd sooner watch the whole episode, then NBC eventually puts that on its website, too (although not at the time of writing) or you can use NBC's streaming service, Peacock, which offers every episode of Saturday Night Live on-demand. Better still, Peacock offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch SNL online.

How to watch Saturday Night Live online from outside your country

If you're abroad when the Elon Musk Saturday Night Live episode airs or you're trying to catch up, regional restrictions may prevent you from streaming SNL online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk online in the UK

UK-based fans of SNL and Elon Musk have to wait a little longer, with the full episode airing on Sky Comedy at 9pm BST on Sunday, May 9 - a day later than the US. Although you can already watch many of the best clips on YouTube. Sky also lets you catch up on a selection of recent Saturday Night episodes, so don't worry if you miss the UK TV premiere of the Elon Musk episode. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now is your best bet for watching SNL on the cheap and without a contract, with an Entertainment Membership the one you want. If you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

How to watch SNL online: stream the Elon Musk episode in Canada

Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk aired in Canada at the same time that it does in the US - that's 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Saturday, May 8. You can tune in via Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV, which also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign up, but provided you can do that, you can watch all-new SNL episodes absolutely free. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch SNL with Elon Musk online in Australia