How to enable the souped-up PDF reader Google has hidden in Chrome

It's long been possible to view PDF files in Chrome, but other web browsers have overtaken Google to offer a better viewing experience. But with Chrome 87, Google is fighting back adding a PDF viewer with a new interface and new features.

But even after you've upgraded to Chrome 87, you may be surprised to find that nothing has changed for you. This is because Google has hidden the revamped PDF viewer behind an optional flag.

If you choose to enable the flag, you'll not only find that Chrome's PDF viewer has a refined new look, but also that there are various new options available to you. The update means that Chrome finally supports a two-page view so you can make far better use of available screen space – just look in the three-

The revamped interface new features a toolbar which allow for easy switching between 'fit to screen' mode, and zooming. Other new features you can enjoy in the updated PDF reader are support for table of contents for easy document navigation, as well as a side panel that shows a preview of all of the pages of a document.

Unlike some hidden or experimental features of Chrome, there is no need to be running a developmental build of the browser to access the update PDF viewer– the main release version of Chrome 87 is all you need.

Read all about it

To make sure you have the latest version of the browser, click the three-dot button to the upper right of the program window and select Help > About Google Chrome. If you need to install an update, it will be automatically downloaded, and you'll be prompted to restart Chrome to complete the installation.

With Chrome 87 installed, you'll then need to enable the hidden setting to access the new PDF reader:

Pay a visit to chrome://flags Search for PDF Viewer Update and use the drop-down menu to select Enabled Click the Relaunch button to restart Chrome

Now you can load up a PDF file and enjoy the new features and interface.

Via Bleeping Computer