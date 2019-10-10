Here's another way to get a cheap Disney+ streaming subscription

With so many options available to us, it's getting difficult to keep track not only of all the TV streaming subscription services available, but also whether or not our wallets can handle them.

Approaching the eve of its launch, the team behind Disney+ seem well aware of that, and have another enticing deal as a result.

If you can commit to a three year upfront payment for the Disney+ streaming catalogue, you can pick up access for just $169.99. That's $40 cheaper than usual, and works out at less than $5 a month.

How to get the deal

In order to pick up the latest deal, it's said that you have to be one of Disney's Founders Circle members – though there have been verified reports of any average Joe being able to take advantage of the offer, too. Head over to founders.disneyplus.com and use the discount code PARKSPASS3YEARS to sign up at the reduced price.

Disney previously offered a similar deal, exclusive to its Disney Fan Club Members, that worked out at just $4 per month. As with that previous deal, the new offer is only available to US customers.

Even the latest, slightly-more-expensive Disney+ offer will be worrying for Netflix, as its regular subscriptions only start at $9, rising to $16 for the most feature-rich offerings. While Netflix has a headstart in the streaming space, Disney's long list of franchise content, ranging from classic animations to the Star Wars and Marvel catalogues, are sure to be enticing to movie fans.

