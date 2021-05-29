Here are the 5 best Apple deals currently available in the yearly Memorial Day sales

Apple deals and the yearly Memorial Day sales aren't exactly synonymous due to the latter's association with cheap appliances, but if you're looking for prime discounts on premium tech don't sleep on this weekend - there are amazing bargains to be had.

We've found what we think, in our humble opinion, are the 5 best Apple deals in the Memorial Day sales that you should be keeping an eye on this weekend if you're shopping around. What's in store? Well, we won't spoil our choices here but know that we're seeing the lowest prices ever right now across top MacBooks, iPads, and even Apple watches...

Just below you'll find our top Apple deals for this weekend's Memorial Day sales. If you're curious about what else is available, then at the bottom of the page we've rounded up the best deals from across the web. You can also visit our main Memorial Day sales page for an in-depth look, or even our main Apple Memorial Day sales hub page.

The 5 best Apple deals in the Memorial Day sales

1. The lowest price yet on the Apple Mac Air M1...

Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The Apple MacBook Air M1 is currently ranked as our best laptop to buy in 2021 so it's an easy recommendation - especially since it's at its lowest price yet in the Memorial Day sales. With a powerful M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this entry-level model is still absolutely fantastic for a wide range of applications, and, despite that powerful new chip, this is still one of the slimmest ultrabooks money can buy.View Deal

2. And the Apple Mac Mini M1...

Apple Mac Mini (2020, M1, 512GB): $899 $799 at Amazon

Save $100 - Here's a real dark-horse of an Apple deal on the awesome 2020 Mac Mini M1. Even though it's small, this awesome desktop is capable of some serious power thanks to that M1 chip and we'd also recommend the 512GB capacity specifically since these things don't have many ports for external drives. Also, did we mention this is the lowest price we've seen yet?View Deal

3. Older, but still absolutely great

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020, 256GB): $1,099 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - Ok, so the latest Apple iPad Pro with M1 chips are kind of stealing the show right now, but who said the iPad Pro's actually needed more power? The 2020 model is still incredibly speedy, features the same aesthetics, and still rocks a really beautiful Liquid Retina display. If you'd like to save yourself more than a few bucks on a premium Apple tablet, then definitely don't overlook this particular Memorial Day sale.View Deal

4. The latest Watch with a nice little price cut

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Price cuts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 have been pretty rare so far - probably because this device is really popular right now. That said, here's a small but welcome discount courtesy of the Memorial Day sales that'll put a GPS model on your wrist for a few bucks less. With a lovely always-on Retina display and innovative ECG and blood oxygen monitoring features, this is one very powerful smartwatch indeed.View Deal

5. A great price cut on a stunning ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - And, last but certainly not least, we have this Memorial Day sale on the stunning latest Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1. This is again the cheapest price yet from Amazon, so if you're looking for one of the most powerful (and attractive) ultrabooks on the market, this is a great buy. Alongside the gorgeous liquid retina display this configuration has a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and of course the latest M1 chip - a very powerful processor indeed.

512GB: $1,499 $1,349 at AmazonView Deal

