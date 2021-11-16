Grab a Gigabyte 1440p gaming monitor for just $279 with this early Black Friday deal

Gaming monitors make for some of the most popular Black Friday deals year after year, with big savings on some blazing fast, high resolution displays, like this 27-inch beauty from Gigabyte for $80 off.

Newegg has been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals this year on everything from the best gaming laptops and gaming PCs to the best gaming monitors like this Gigabyte M27Q for just $279, a 22% savings.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Gigabyte gaming monitor Black Friday deal

Gigabyte M27Q monitor | $359 Gigabyte M27Q monitor | $359 $279 at Newegg

Save $80 – Gaming monitors are big sellers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but they don't get much cheaper than this early Black Friday deal on a Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor. Featuring a 170Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time, 92% DCI P3 color gamut, and FreeSync Premium, you're going to be hard pressed to find a better gaming monitor at this price all year.

The Gigabyte M27Q is a 27-inch QHD (1440p) display with a 170Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time. It also features 92% of the DCI P3 color gamut and HDR400 for incredible color fidelity.

Make sure to note that the Gigabyte M27Q also features AMD FreeSync technology, so this monitor is best suited for those with AMD graphics cards rather than Nvidia's.

