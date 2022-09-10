Google could already be working on a Pixel Tablet Pro

Audio player loading…

Google has already told us that it's working on a Pixel Tablet, with a full unveiling expected sometime in 2023, but it appears that there's also an as-yet-unannounced Pro version of the slate coming down the line as well.

Some digging into the latest Android 13 code by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) has revealed evidence of a tablet with the codename "tangorpro". Given that the standard Pixel Tablet has the codename "tangor" in Android's code, you can see the obvious connection.

The only other tidbit of information revealed here is that the Pixel Tablet Pro looks to be using a different rear camera sensor to the standard tablet – and you would expect camera upgrades to be one of the ways the two models are different.

What we know and don't know

While the existence of the Pixel Tablet is official, not much else about it is. We know what it's going to look like, and that it'll be running the same Tensor chipset that's in the Google Pixel 6 phones, but beyond that we're relying on leaks and rumors.

It does appear that the slate is going to come with some form of stylus support – although that doesn't mean one will be included. Meanwhile, Android code edits suggest that we're looking at an affordable tablet with a modest set of specifications.

If that does turn out to be the case, then it would make sense for Google to be working on a higher-end, premium model as well – something that offers better performance for on-the-go productivity, as we've seen from Apple with the iPad Pro.

Analysis: Google's hardware expansion continues

Google's line of hardware is now rapidly expanding as it looks to go head-to-head against Apple in just about every product category. Next month we're expecting to see the debut of the Google Pixel Watch, alongside the full unveiling of the Google Pixel 7 phones.

Add in one or more tablets, and Google really is making sure every product category is covered. In case you've forgotten, it also makes smart speakers and smart displays, and has its own range of mesh networking devices too.

We also have wireless earbuds from Google, and security cameras, and laptops – although Google's last Chromebook was the Pixelbook Go launched in 2019. If you need devices with Google branding, then you're spoilt for choice.

The Pixel smartphone series feels at the center of this continuing expansion, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro solid flagship models that other devices like tablets and smartwatches can be built around. We'll have to wait and see whether the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Tablet Pro manage to attract the same kind of interest from consumers.