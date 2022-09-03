Key Pixel Tablet specs may have been revealed through hidden Android code

Audio player loading…

We know that the Google Pixel Tablet is real and on the way – but we don't know too much else about it as yet. Now some of the slate's key specs may have been revealed through code added under the hood to Android by Google engineers.

As spotted by developer Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab) (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)), it looks likely that the Pixel tablet is going to come running the first-generation Tensor chipset that also powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones are going to be running the second-generation Tensor chip.

Other changes made to the code suggest we're looking at 4GB of RAM, and front and back cameras that match up with the selfie camera on the Pixel 6 – so nothing too spectacular in terms of the quality of the photos you're going to be able to snap.

A few months ago Google announced their new Pixel-branded tablet. Not much is known except that it will launch in 2023, however I’ve managed to find a few details that are not yet known. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NGdkg7XL3NSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Stick to the Wi-Fi

According to Wojciechowski, it doesn't look likely that there will be any support for GPS or cellular connectivity on the Pixel Tablet – so you're going to have to stick to using Wi-Fi if you want to get online with this particular slate.

The code digging has also confirmed that the tablet is going to double as a Google Nest Hub if you need it to, giving you control over your smart home and access to a bunch of Google services. Google Assistant will of course be front and center, as you would expect.

Put all of these clues together and it would seem that we're looking at a low-cost, family friendly tablet that's perfect for browsing the web, catching up on social media, and watching videos – an iPad Pro it very much isn't. based on this information.

Analysis: we need another Nexus 7

At first glance, these might seem like disappointing specs for the Pixel Tablet: an older processor, not much in the way of RAM, and no cellular connection option to stay connected on the go when a Wi-Fi connection isn't available.

However, when it comes to tablets, sometimes it's best to stick to the basics – especially if that means the price is lower. A lot of people don't require their tablet to be a productivity powerhouse, they just want to be able to check emails and consume content.

See also the Google Nexus 7 – it's almost a decade since the last version of that tablet launched, but it was a brilliant combination of specs that were good enough for most needs and a price that just about everybody could afford.

Amazon has had plenty of success with its Fire tablets, which are also affordable tablets that do the simple stuff well. We'll know for sure what the Google Pixel Tablet has to offer when it's launched, which will be sometime in 2023.